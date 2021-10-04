 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $39,900

Great location for this home, that needs work. Selling AS IS, subject to lender approval. Pursuant to the Offer being reviewed we may place the property in the upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.Xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News