3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $349,900

What an amazing opportunity to own a 1/2 acre lot in Waterloo! This newer construction home offers 3 bedrooms including a master suite, 2.5 baths, and a super convenient laundry room on the 2nd floor. You will love cozying up to the gas fireplace in the living room and checking out the view of the amazing backyard. The kitchen includes beautiful quartz tops, a spacious pantry, and more views to the rear of the home. From the dining nook, you step out onto the stamped patio to enjoy some time outdoors. The lower level has the opportunity for a 4th bedroom, rec room and is stubbed for a 3/4 bath. Hurry out today!