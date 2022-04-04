3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $349,900

Totally remodeled inside and out! You will truly be in awe of this impressive multi-level three bedroom home with space for everyone. Stepping inside, you’ll love the huge living area with a beautiful brick gas fireplace that ties the space together and with huge windows facing the front yard, there is no shortage of natural light. The main level transitions into a fantastic dining area and the awesome kitchen. The beautiful maple wood cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances makes it the ultimate space in the home. The upper level is home to two large bedrooms and a full bath. The greatness only improves when stepping onto the lower levels with an amazing laundry room/mudroom. You will love the spacious master bedroom with private 3/4 bath. Further downstairs is an incredible media room or an additional living area–the possibilities are endless! Outside, you’ll enjoy the great private patio area with tasteful landscaping. You won’t want to miss out on this one!