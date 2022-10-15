Good as new! This 2021 built modified Red Oak floor plan could be yours for less than it costs to build now! With added square footage from the original floor plan, you'll have room to grow! This home features a large living/kitchen/dining area perfect for entertaining or just to enjoy a night with your family. Downstairs has been finished with a large family room and bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms and a master suite with walk in closet and bath plus convenient laundry closet. Tax abatement still in effect!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $333,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods.
IOWA CITY — Brian Ferentz believes there is only one solution to the offensive issues plaguing the Iowa football team.
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.
A plot of rich farmland this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. Bidding took 15-20 minutes.
ORANGEBURG, South Carolina — A 27-year-old Waterloo woman died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.
This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott.
HAZLETON — A Hazleton woman has been arrested after neighbors found her young son unsupervised outside.
Spark Lot, The Speciality Store, is ready for customers at its new location at 328 E. Fourth St., nestled between Fester’s Pub and Bank Iowa.
Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.