3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $299,999

New construction two-story twinhomes located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Harrison' twinhome offers a spacious open concept arrangement. This layout offers a large L-Shaped Kitchen, main floor bathrooms, three bedrooms on the second floor, including a large master bedroom, walk-in bathroom and closet, and second floor laundry. This floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. $100 OPTIONAL monthly HOA fee covers snow removal and lawn care. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price! *Price subject to change based on selections*