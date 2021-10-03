3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $295,000

They went all out on this place making it for themselves then having to move. This home has heated floors custom woodwork, all new windows, carpet, Siding, new driveway, painted garage floor with speckles, deck and patio cement all brand new!! Come in and feel at home in this 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer home. The basement has been fully finished with one bedroom and a gorgeous bathroom that hasn't been used yet!! Come in and see what could be yours.