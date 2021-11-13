3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $279,800

A great opportunity in a coveted Waterloo neighborhood, close to shopping and restaurants! As you walk in from the garage, the main level includes a half bath and laundry room. From there you can walk into your wonderful open dining room and kitchen which then opens into a large living room. Your eye will be drawn to the gorgeous backyard, complete with covered deck and a great view, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one of which is a master with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. The other two bedrooms are a nice size and there is another full bath upstairs as well. Downstairs you'll enjoy the finished basement as another great space for entertaining. If that's not enough, the house is tucked back away from the street with a private covered front patio. Schedule your showing today!