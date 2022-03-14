 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,900

**Open House on 3/20/22 from 12:00-1:30 PM** Awesome opportunity! This sprawling ranch located in a high-demand neighborhood offers three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and multiple living areas on the main floor. This Cleve Miller-built home is in great condition and features a fantastic backyard along with updated mechanicals. Schedule a showing today! Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/20/2022**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News