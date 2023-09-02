Great 2 Story Condo in the Prairie Meadows Estates Addition. This condo offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with over 2000 Sq. Ft. of finished living space spread out over 3 levels. Main level offers an open kitchen/living room concept with slider to the deck. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Lower level offers an additional large family. Exterior offers a nice size deck to relax on and a 2 stall attached garage. HOA fee is just $135/Mo..
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,900
