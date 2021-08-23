 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $262,500

Newer construction ranch with custom upgrades make this home anything but cookie cutter. The open main floor offers a vaulted ceiling with tons of natural light and features a shiplap accent wall in the living room. The kitchen features an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a stacked stone backsplash. Convenient sliders off the kitchen/dining room lead to a deck and yard with a firepit offering views of nothing but beautiful Iowa farmland. The master suite, anchored by a custom hardwood shiplap wall, features a private bath with marble countertop and large walk-in closet. Rounding out the main floor is a second spacious bedroom, another full bath with a marble countertop and an extraordinary laundry room with sturdy built in storage. The lower level, with brand new carpet, is a giant blank canvas that offers enough space for a family room, bar area, game room or any other form of entertainment you desire. A large 3rd bedroom and storage area complete this fantastic basement space!

