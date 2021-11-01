3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900

This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is located in the beautiful Prospect Hills neighborhood. Centrally located, you will have easy access to the Irv Warren golf course, as well as the major shopping centers in town. The over-sized backyard is overlooked with a 4 seasons patio for your entertaining needs. Inside, you will find a beautiful fire place in the expansive living room. This home is loaded with character! Check it out today!