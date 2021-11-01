 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900

This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is located in the beautiful Prospect Hills neighborhood. Centrally located, you will have easy access to the Irv Warren golf course, as well as the major shopping centers in town. The over-sized backyard is overlooked with a 4 seasons patio for your entertaining needs. Inside, you will find a beautiful fire place in the expansive living room. This home is loaded with character! Check it out today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News