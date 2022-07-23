Fall in love with this NEWER 3 bedroom, 3 bath home! Stepping inside, the open floor plan of the main area is sure to catch your eye. Vinyl flooring leads from the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings into a beautiful kitchen space with cherry cabinetry, great appliances, and a convenient island. The master bedroom is sure to please with brand new carpet and its own master ensuite and walk-in closet. Finishing off the main floor is a 2nd bedroom, full bath and main floor laundry. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining, boasting an expansive second living space with brand new flooring, 3rd bedroom and a full bath. This incredible home is one you won’t want to pass up. Schedule a viewing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900
