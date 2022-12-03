Gracious living in this newly built three bedroom, two bath home in Waterloo. Fantastic amenities and an open floor plan make this one an offer you won’t want to pass up. A spacious living room with great laminate flooring extends into a great kitchen and dining space with vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, stunning dark wood cabinets, and lots of natural light make this space have an amazing look and feel. Further in, you’ll find a great master bedroom and ensuite complete with a walk-in closet. Additionally, a second bedroom, a full bath, and laundry create a perfect main level. The finished lower level packs incredible value, boasting an expansive living area, third bedroom, and plenty of storage. Outside, you’ll love the attached two stall garage, back deck, and nice backyard! Don't miss out on this great offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900
