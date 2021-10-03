AMAZING OFFERING RIGHT HERE! Don't miss out on this ranch home w/3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Walk into a welcoming living area with lots of natural light and beautiful windows-this opens up to the formal dining area with more windows and then a breakfast bar that is between dining room and kitchen! Kitchen offer skylights, lots of cupboard space and a view into the large back yard! Den is off the kitchen with a 4-season sunroom that also has a view of the backyard which is beautiful! Owners suite also offer bathroom with double sinks and some great space. 3rd bedroom in lower level and an open canvas for you to create in this great sized basement. Oversized double garage and this home also sits on a lot and 1/2. Do not miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Garbage in all areas of the kitchen, a can with cigarette butts, soiled clothing and pajamas were among numerous health violations found.
The pickup truck caught fire following the crash, apparently setting off ammunition inside the vehicle, according to police.
The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Authorities have released the identity of the Hudson man who perished in a Tuesday morning crash north of town.
A Waterloo man is in custody after a his handgun fired as he was Tasered
WATERLOO — A city councilor running for mayor and the political action committee backing her accused Mayor Quentin Hart of secretly changing t…
The firearm had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant, police said.
UNI professor who imposed mask mandate in his class relieved of in-person teaching duties for semester
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa biology professor who this month imposed a mask mandate in his class and threatened lower grade…
A third candidate has emerged in the race for Waterloo mayor, determined to make the election a referendum on what she believes are the mayor's failures over the past six years.
Three parents spoke at Monday's meeting, calling on the district to expand recess for elementary students.