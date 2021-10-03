3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $249,900

AMAZING OFFERING RIGHT HERE! Don't miss out on this ranch home w/3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Walk into a welcoming living area with lots of natural light and beautiful windows-this opens up to the formal dining area with more windows and then a breakfast bar that is between dining room and kitchen! Kitchen offer skylights, lots of cupboard space and a view into the large back yard! Den is off the kitchen with a 4-season sunroom that also has a view of the backyard which is beautiful! Owners suite also offer bathroom with double sinks and some great space. 3rd bedroom in lower level and an open canvas for you to create in this great sized basement. Oversized double garage and this home also sits on a lot and 1/2. Do not miss this opportunity!