3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $245,000

This home is one that you have to see! It is a one-of-a-kind, well-cared for, 2600 square foot home with great bones and is ready for you to make it your own! When you step through the front door you will immediately notice the beautiful brick walls that lead to the three season sunroom. The three season sunroom has hosted many family card games, dinners and birdwatching sessions over the years and awaits its next owner to make their wonderful memories in it. It overlooks the stamped concrete patio and green treelined backyard. The spacious living room is divided from the dining room by cozy fireplace and custom built-in shelving. Down the hall from the living room are two of the home's 3 bedrooms. They possess large closets and are separated by a full bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level next to the kitchen along with a 3/4 bathroom. With the unique split-living layout you can accommodate those who prefer to go to bed early and your noisy night owls. The second floor suite is perfect for guests or a master bedroom and has a newly renovated bathroom and walk-in closet / storage area. The lowest level is located under the oversized two stall garage and is perfect for a second family room or recreation area. Come make this happy home yours!