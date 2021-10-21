 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $23,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $23,900

This house could be the project you have been looking for. On the main floor you will find an enclosed front porch, living room, dining room, and kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms as well as a full bath. There is also a walk-up attic that could be used for storage space. At the back of the house there is a deck and plenty of off street parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News