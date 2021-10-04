3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $229,900

Wonderful well-cared for 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo overlooking Sunnyside Golf Course. This community is for 55 and over and offers you an easy lifestyle. Entering the front door, you'll find a bright and open living room with gas fireplace and flooded with natural light. A casual dining area has easy access to the covered patio, where you'll enjoy your morning coffees and summer evenings. Around the corner you will find a galley kitchen with ample storage space and handy main floor laundry.The main level continues with a master bedroom and ensuite with double sinks. Another bedroom with a garden window and a main 3/4 bath completes the first floor. In the lower level, you’ll enjoy a large family room, a spare bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom, workshop and sewing room. The storage space in this wonderful condo is amazing. Outside, a beautiful outdoor common space for a backyard and a two-stall, attached garage. HOA fee includes lawn, snow, water, sewer and exterior. Birds, fish and 1 cat are allowed! This fantastic find won't last long! Check it out today!!