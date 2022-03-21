3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $229,500

Room To Roam! This amazing split level home is one to add to your list to see! From its multiple living areas to its spacious feel this home stands out among the rest! Stepping inside you will be amazed by the amount of space you see in front of you. The main level includes a main living area, an updated kitchen and the master bedroom! The main living space has a spacious feel and flows well into the rest of the home. The kitchen is where you will find you'll want to spend most of your time as it has a fresh and new feel. It features ample cabinetry, a vast wrap around countertop that has an extension that would allow for additional seating, a stunning backsplash and up to date appliances! The main floor also includes the master bedroom! This master bedroom is magnificent as it has a french style entry, excellent walk in closet space and its own bathroom! This bathroom has a large dual vanity as well as an additional access point from the living space! Heading down stairs you'll see there is a landing that has a large storage closet, large front facing windows and enough room for a formal seating area. The lower level is where you will find it is excellent for entertaining! There is a large family room that has an open layout into another area that has a kitchenette and additional storage space! The lower level also has two great sized bedrooms and an additional bathroom! This home also includes an attached garage, a main level laundry room, a large fenced-in backyard with a great patio as well as a tall covered area for larger vehicles! Call today to learn more!