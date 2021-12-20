3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $229,000

OPEN HOUSE this SUNDAY 1~2. Gorgeous corner lot with great curb appeal and bonus backyard adjacent to the driveway. And, you`re directly across the street from the grounds of West High School which provide ample room for playing soccer, walking the dog, jogging, etc. This 3 bed\3 bath home has new siding, a new roof and a brand new 2~stall garage. Completely renovated and updated interior includes fresh paint, new fixtures and original hardwoods throughout. HUGE master bedroom has a panoramic view and an oversized master bathroom. Two bedrooms on the main and a updated full bathroom. The spacious living room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen has new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. The main level also includes a dining room, built~in shelving nooks, decorative arches, an enclosed rear porch off the kitchen and a large three~season\mud room. The basement walls and floors were just painted. There`s plenty of space for a great rec room, exercise area and workshop. It features a 3rd bathroom, a new furnace and a new 200 amp circuit breaker panel. This incredible home is move~in ready and guess what, there are no sidewalks to shovel or repair. Put this beauty on the top of your list...