3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $224,900

Showings to begin Thursday, March 10 at 10:00 am. Location? Check! Move in Ready? Check! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is just a short walk from Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Intermediate. The main floor features a nice kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Off of the kitchen, the dining room has sliders leading to a large deck and fenced in backyard. Upstairs, you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms with an updated bath. The lower level offers a spacious family room with a fireplace and another 3/4 bath with laundry. Because this home is a split level, the bonus level offers a space for hobbies, an office, workout area, you name it. The bottom level offers even more storage! Furnace/AC/Water Heater were new in 2017 and radon mitigation is already taken care of!