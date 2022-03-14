 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $224,900

Showings to begin Thursday, March 10 at 10:00 am. Location? Check! Move in Ready? Check! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is just a short walk from Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Intermediate. The main floor features a nice kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Off of the kitchen, the dining room has sliders leading to a large deck and fenced in backyard. Upstairs, you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms with an updated bath. The lower level offers a spacious family room with a fireplace and another 3/4 bath with laundry. Because this home is a split level, the bonus level offers a space for hobbies, an office, workout area, you name it. The bottom level offers even more storage! Furnace/AC/Water Heater were new in 2017 and radon mitigation is already taken care of!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News