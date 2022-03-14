Showings to begin Thursday, March 10 at 10:00 am. Location? Check! Move in Ready? Check! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home is just a short walk from Lou Henry Elementary and Hoover Intermediate. The main floor features a nice kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Off of the kitchen, the dining room has sliders leading to a large deck and fenced in backyard. Upstairs, you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms with an updated bath. The lower level offers a spacious family room with a fireplace and another 3/4 bath with laundry. Because this home is a split level, the bonus level offers a space for hobbies, an office, workout area, you name it. The bottom level offers even more storage! Furnace/AC/Water Heater were new in 2017 and radon mitigation is already taken care of!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.