Great 2 Story Condo in the Prairie Meadows Estates Addition. This condo offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with over 1500 Sq. Ft. of finished living space spread out over 3 levels. Main level offers an open kitchen/living room concept with slider to deck and main floor laundry. All appliances plus washer and dryer are included. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms plus 1 full bath. Lower level offers an additional large family room or 3rd bedroom and a full bath. Exterior offers a nice size deck to relax on and a 2 stall attached garage. HOA fee is just $115/Mo. This condo also offers a tax abatement!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — Police searched a former care facility after someone broke in Monday morning.
The Northern Iowa football team suffered an unexpected departure from its coaching staff, Tuesday.
A former employee is being paid $10,000 by the Waterloo Community School District after resigning.
When the man found his car about 10 miles away and approached the vehicle, he was "involved in an exchange of gunfire" with people sitting ins…
WATERLOO — An Evansdale sex offender has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in Waterloo.