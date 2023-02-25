Great 2 Story Condo in the Prairie Meadows Estates Addition. This condo offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with over 1500 Sq. Ft. of finished living space spread out over 3 levels. Main level offers an open kitchen/living room concept with slider to deck and main floor laundry. All appliances plus washer and dryer are included. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms plus 1 full bath. Lower level offers an additional large family room or 3rd bedroom and a full bath. Exterior offers a nice size deck to relax on and a 2 stall attached garage. HOA fee is just $115/Mo. This condo also offers a tax abatement!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900
