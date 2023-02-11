Quality and comfort are yours in this newly built home!! This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is a must-see!! The main level features an open-concept layout allowing the living area to flow seamlessly into the kitchen and giving access to the back deck. This kitchen has a large center island that allows for additional seating, plenty of counter space, and fantastic cabinetry. The main level also has one great-sized bedroom with excellent closet space and one and a half bathrooms. The lower level features a spacious family room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This home also features an attached two-car garage and a covered deck. You won`t want to miss out on this new construction home!! Schedule a showing today!!!!