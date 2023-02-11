Quality and comfort are yours in this newly built home!! This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is a must-see!! The main level features an open-concept layout allowing the living area to flow seamlessly into the kitchen and giving access to the back deck. This kitchen has a large center island that allows for additional seating, plenty of counter space, and fantastic cabinetry. The main level also has one great-sized bedroom with excellent closet space and one and a half bathrooms. The lower level features a spacious family room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This home also features an attached two-car garage and a covered deck. You won`t want to miss out on this new construction home!! Schedule a showing today!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — Police searched a former care facility after someone broke in Monday morning.
The Northern Iowa football team suffered an unexpected departure from its coaching staff, Tuesday.
A former employee is being paid $10,000 by the Waterloo Community School District after resigning.
When the man found his car about 10 miles away and approached the vehicle, he was "involved in an exchange of gunfire" with people sitting ins…
WATERLOO — An Evansdale sex offender has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in Waterloo.