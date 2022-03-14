OPEN HOUSES SATURDAY, MARCH 12th AND SUNDAY MARCH 13th 12-4 PM. Come see all the charm and appeal of this well maintained ranch home! This spacious home features 1242 sf of main floor living space and is situated on a large lot in a convenient Waterloo location! As you step in you are greeted by a spacious light-filled living room with large windows. The living room opens to a good sized dining area that overlooks the large backyard. Just off the dining area is a great kitchen with ample cabinet space and breakfast bar. This home also features convenient main floor laundry and a half bath just off the kitchen. You will find three large bedrooms down the hall from the living room and also the full main bathroom. The lower level features plenty of space for storage or future lower level finish. Take advantage of the wonderful backyard, two stall attached garage, new roof in 2019 and new windows in 2014! Take a look at this great home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.