3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900

OPEN HOUSES SATURDAY, MARCH 12th AND SUNDAY MARCH 13th 12-4 PM. Come see all the charm and appeal of this well maintained ranch home! This spacious home features 1242 sf of main floor living space and is situated on a large lot in a convenient Waterloo location! As you step in you are greeted by a spacious light-filled living room with large windows. The living room opens to a good sized dining area that overlooks the large backyard. Just off the dining area is a great kitchen with ample cabinet space and breakfast bar. This home also features convenient main floor laundry and a half bath just off the kitchen. You will find three large bedrooms down the hall from the living room and also the full main bathroom. The lower level features plenty of space for storage or future lower level finish. Take advantage of the wonderful backyard, two stall attached garage, new roof in 2019 and new windows in 2014! Take a look at this great home today!