3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $195,000

Nice ranch style property has 3 bedrooms, large kitchen/dining area in a quiet neighborhood with close access to the Nature Reserve. Vinyl siding, double attached garage plus a back yard wood deck and concrete patio. The basement has finished rec area, laundry, 3/4 bath, and possibility for more. There is a 10 x 11 metal yard shed built in 2010 and a flagpole in the front yard. Be sure to check on this one! AGENTS schedule your showings for daylight hours. Seller will look at offers after 7 days on MLS. Buyer's agent must submit all offers online at the res.net agent portal. All information believed accurate but not guaranteed.