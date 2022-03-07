3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $189,900

**Open House on 3/6/22 from 12:00-1:30 PM** Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/6/2022** Welcome home! You’ll be amazed with the design and coziness that this tudor style home in Waterloo has to offer! This amazing home situated in an established neighborhood with tons of character is impressive. Stepping inside, the living area has such a cozy feel. With beautiful hardwood floors that stretch seamlessly throughout the main floor, a white brick fireplace and specialty ceilings, you will love the living room. Just off this great space is a den area perfect for a home office that offers views of the neighborhood with its multiple windows. The large dining room is a fantastic place to enjoy a home cooked meal with the family and great for entertaining too. The kitchen features bright white cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash and more. With a half bathroom right off the kitchen, convenience is key. With three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, you will love the character and charm in this one. The unfinished lower level has good storage space with a rec room area and a laundry space. With its cozy feel, great features and updated design, newer windows and recent exterior updates - this opportunity is an amazing place to call home! Don’t miss this one!