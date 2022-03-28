Look no further than this wonderful two level home in Waterloo! With a great location near Columbus High School, Hoover Middle School, and Mercy One Medical Center, it is sure to impress! The main level boasts a spacious kitchen and dining area with great views of the backyard. The updated appliances and cherry cabinets really tie the space together. The living room has tons of space and natural lighting, and a stunning brick fireplace which gives the area a cozy touch. The main level also offers three great sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom to share. The lower level boasts a secondary living area with lots of room, and an additional flex space with a fireplace extended from the upper level. An added two non-conforming bedrooms and a half bathroom makes the lower level a great space for the kids. You won’t want to miss this amazing opportunity! Schedule a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his second cousin in an early morning shooting Tuesday
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital
WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a stea…
December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022
The judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will
He was sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder which was added to 25 years for robbery
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective …