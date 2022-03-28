3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $189,900

Look no further than this wonderful two level home in Waterloo! With a great location near Columbus High School, Hoover Middle School, and Mercy One Medical Center, it is sure to impress! The main level boasts a spacious kitchen and dining area with great views of the backyard. The updated appliances and cherry cabinets really tie the space together. The living room has tons of space and natural lighting, and a stunning brick fireplace which gives the area a cozy touch. The main level also offers three great sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom to share. The lower level boasts a secondary living area with lots of room, and an additional flex space with a fireplace extended from the upper level. An added two non-conforming bedrooms and a half bathroom makes the lower level a great space for the kids. You won’t want to miss this amazing opportunity! Schedule a tour today!