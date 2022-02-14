3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $187,000

This fantastic ranch is homey and spacious! Entering from the front deck, you will feel right at home in the bright living room and dining room Living room features a gorgeous fireplace and large bay window. The dining room has built in hutch for all your dishes. Main bedroom is great size and has hardwood floors. The full bathroom boasts a new walk in tub/shower with rain shower head. The two additional bedrooms are good size with one perfect for an office space. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry with built in appliances, lots of counter space and newer flooring. The lower level family room is great for flex space to be used as you would like. You will love the cute half bath with barn door. Lots of storage and nice attached 2 stall garage. Updates include mechanicals, front porch, leaf guards, and windows. A must see to appreciate!