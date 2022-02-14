This fantastic ranch is homey and spacious! Entering from the front deck, you will feel right at home in the bright living room and dining room Living room features a gorgeous fireplace and large bay window. The dining room has built in hutch for all your dishes. Main bedroom is great size and has hardwood floors. The full bathroom boasts a new walk in tub/shower with rain shower head. The two additional bedrooms are good size with one perfect for an office space. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry with built in appliances, lots of counter space and newer flooring. The lower level family room is great for flex space to be used as you would like. You will love the cute half bath with barn door. Lots of storage and nice attached 2 stall garage. Updates include mechanicals, front porch, leaf guards, and windows. A must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $187,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is evicting park rangers from government-owned houses in George Wyth and 22 other state parks because it doesn’t want to pay up to $1 million on repairs.
The “assumed source” was truck exhaust.
A Waterloo man has died when his van and a semi collided in Bremer County on Tuesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS – Police have identified a Clear Lake man as the person killed in a Sunday morning shooting on College Hill.
Most customers are paying 50 to 100% more, but CFU and MidAmerican point out there are ways to lessen the financial blow.
A New Hampton woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with the organized theft of catalytic converters in the Waterloo area
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Honda CR-V collided Thursday night at the intersection of West 27th Street and Hudson Road.
Joseph Spates and Craig Willingham will play at Iowa Western while Kjuan Owens will play for Grand View University.
What's going into the former Waffle Stop building in Cedar Falls? Your Call the Courier questions answered
Q: What is going into the former Waffle Stop building on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls?