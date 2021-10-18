A cool mid-century vibe and amazing curb-appeal make this home one you've got to see! The home offers 2400sqft of living space and plenty of updates on all levels. Beautiful hardwood floors lead throughout the spacious main level, which is filled with beautiful original woodwork and vintage features. The living room boasts a gas fireplace focal point and opens to a spacious dining area with room for many. Hightlights of the newly remodeled kitchen include new gas stove, tile floors, butcher block countertops, sink & faucet. The main floor also features a full bath and two sizable bedrooms. Upstairs boasts a wonderful master suite with new carpet, a massive walk-in closet, and a private full bath. The finished basement offers another family room area, play area, another full bath, and ample storage. New concrete and landscaping make the exterior of the home shine! The patio area extends your living space, and a shared green space behind the backyard offers plenty of space to roam. This house has it all! Be sure to schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $184,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.
A Janesville man who was caught with 1.6 kilograms of meth and guns in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.