3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $184,000

A cool mid-century vibe and amazing curb-appeal make this home one you've got to see! The home offers 2400sqft of living space and plenty of updates on all levels. Beautiful hardwood floors lead throughout the spacious main level, which is filled with beautiful original woodwork and vintage features. The living room boasts a gas fireplace focal point and opens to a spacious dining area with room for many. Hightlights of the newly remodeled kitchen include new gas stove, tile floors, butcher block countertops, sink & faucet. The main floor also features a full bath and two sizable bedrooms. Upstairs boasts a wonderful master suite with new carpet, a massive walk-in closet, and a private full bath. The finished basement offers another family room area, play area, another full bath, and ample storage. New concrete and landscaping make the exterior of the home shine! The patio area extends your living space, and a shared green space behind the backyard offers plenty of space to roam. This house has it all! Be sure to schedule your showing today!