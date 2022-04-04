So nice to come home to! This awesome 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks and bike trails. As you enter you will love all the natural light that shines in. The inviting living room is spacious and perfect for cozying around the fireplace. The kitchen and dining room serves as the perfect spot to enjoy your meals with views of the large backyard. Two bedrooms, as well as a full bath round out the first level. On the lower level you’ll find a cozy family room and an additional bedroom including a 3/4 bath plus a walk-out door to the backyard. Outside boasts great back deck overlooking the expansive yard with beautiful views. The two stall garage is has a work space for the handyman and potential for storage above for all those winter items. This one won't last so call for a private showing and end your home search today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has plans to have it demolished April 5 for $5,800.
Employees noticed that someone had been inside the women’s restroom for more than an hour
WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Parents voice concerns with Cedar Falls Schools' paraeducator pay after raise in neighboring district
Waterloo Schools recently boosted pay for support staff by $2 with another $1 increase in the fall.
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.
CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a Cedar Falls bank early Wednesday morning.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend
The owner of Waterloo's casino will fly gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its casino in Nevada in April.
Cedar Falls police recovered two stolen vehicles following chases through the city on Tuesday morning