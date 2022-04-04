3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900

So nice to come home to! This awesome 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks and bike trails. As you enter you will love all the natural light that shines in. The inviting living room is spacious and perfect for cozying around the fireplace. The kitchen and dining room serves as the perfect spot to enjoy your meals with views of the large backyard. Two bedrooms, as well as a full bath round out the first level. On the lower level you’ll find a cozy family room and an additional bedroom including a 3/4 bath plus a walk-out door to the backyard. Outside boasts great back deck overlooking the expansive yard with beautiful views. The two stall garage is has a work space for the handyman and potential for storage above for all those winter items. This one won't last so call for a private showing and end your home search today!