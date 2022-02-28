There’s no compromising character for updates here! Just steps away from West High, this charming Cape Cod style home is meticulously maintained and is overflowing with new finishes. This charmer features new flooring, brand new appliances, a custom-built faux fireplace, a timeless new bathroom, and more! Beautifully finished original hardwood floors will take you through three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and several unique living spaces. The unfinished lower level is as clean as it gets, and leaves room for much more finish with your own twist. You don’t want to miss out on this one! Stay Tuned!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night
One person was detained after crashing into two vehicles in a high-speed chase Sunday morning
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies caught him going through cars in a sales lot, and he claimed to own the d…
Jurors on Thursday heard how Grant Saul was gunned down as he sat on his couch after intruders burst into his Cedar Falls apartment in December 2019
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by former city Recreation Superintendent Manager Mark Gallagher.
Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning
Officials are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo home
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in what authorities said was a ring responsible for the …
A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.