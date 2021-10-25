A cool mid-century vibe and amazing curb-appeal make this home one you've got to see! The home offers 2400sqft of living space and plenty of updates on all levels. Beautiful hardwood floors lead throughout the spacious main level, which is filled with beautiful original woodwork and vintage features. The living room boasts a gas fireplace focal point and opens to a spacious dining area with room for many. Hightlights of the newly remodeled kitchen include new gas stove, tile floors, butcher block countertops, sink & faucet. The main floor also features a full bath and two sizable bedrooms. Upstairs boasts a wonderful master suite with new carpet, a massive walk-in closet, and a private full bath. The finished basement offers another family room area, play area, another full bath, and ample storage. New concrete and landscaping make the exterior of the home shine! The patio area extends your living space, and a shared green space behind the backyard offers plenty of space to roam. This house has it all! Be sure to schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was appointed as a faith and community leader on the committee.
Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered at a Charles City home last week was that of a missing Dunkerton woman.
Charles City authorities are investigating a missing persons case that began in Dunkerton, although details about what happened are sparse.
Deere & Co. has been granted an injunction against striking UAW members, who now must comply with strict orders, including a limit on the number of picketers allowed near Deere gates in Davenport.
Deere & Co. will continue to provide health care for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the …
HAZLETON (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people.
Council members bickered over the number of construction extensions given to a would-be downtown grocery store.
Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Waterloo man accused in a drug trafficking investigation.
Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours.
The van rolled, throwing him from the vehicle before coming to a rest on its wheels in the road