3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $179,900

Move right into this charming home, in a great location in northwest Waterloo off University Ave and Falls Avenue! This home offers 3 main floor bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a garage with a bonus 9 1/2 X 20 addition with slider door. There is a an additional storage shed in the backyard for outdoor toys and tools. The living room is very spacious with plenty of natural light. The lower level features a large family room with laminate flooring, wood burning stove and outdoor access to the backyard patio. You will enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors behind the property as you take advantage of the large concrete patio between the house and garage. Call your agent today, before this one is gone! Any and all offers will be looked at on Monday at 12 PM. A video tour is also available of this home.