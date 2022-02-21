 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

Now is your chance to become a home owner without the headaches of a remodel. This 3 bedroom ranch home showings stunning. There are just too many newer items to mention so you just must schedule a showing to see for yourself. To mention a few: New furnace, new central air, new counter, backsplash, sink, counters, flooring, trim, light fixtures, and bathroom. Basement is primed and clean and ready for whatever your imaginary needs consist of. Has a detached 2 stall garage and a separate single stall behind that. New cement has been poured for a spacious back patio area. Yard is mature and could easily be fully fenced. Must see to truly appreciate. Due to weather temps offering $3000 exterior painting credit. Must be written in offer. Owner is licensed Realtor in State of Iowa

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News