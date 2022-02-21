3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

Now is your chance to become a home owner without the headaches of a remodel. This 3 bedroom ranch home showings stunning. There are just too many newer items to mention so you just must schedule a showing to see for yourself. To mention a few: New furnace, new central air, new counter, backsplash, sink, counters, flooring, trim, light fixtures, and bathroom. Basement is primed and clean and ready for whatever your imaginary needs consist of. Has a detached 2 stall garage and a separate single stall behind that. New cement has been poured for a spacious back patio area. Yard is mature and could easily be fully fenced. Must see to truly appreciate. Due to weather temps offering $3000 exterior painting credit. Must be written in offer. Owner is licensed Realtor in State of Iowa