3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

This brick rambling ranch that features 3 very large bedrooms and 1.5 baths has just been listed for the fall inventory. You will be greeted at the front door with a cute front porch with a planter box to decorate all throughout the year. You will sim ply fall in love with the spacious rooms throughout that has the perfect livingroom to entertain in. ITS HUGE>>> Lots of built in closets shelves for even more storage. There is even a bonus livingroom that would make a great rec room with the perfect spot for a bar and pooltable!!!! Attached double garage with plenty of storage. Immediate possession too. See it today. Its on a slab no basement....