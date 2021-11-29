 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $175,000

Stay Tuned! This is one you won't want to miss! A gorgeous swimming pool, convenient location, and a freshly painted home interior. This home will go fast, schedule your showing today!! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 11/29/2021 at 8 AM**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News