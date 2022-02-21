This ranch style home is nicely updated! The kitchen and bathroom have been renovated, as well as newer flooring throughout, and some newer windows. The kitchen features tiled backsplash, solid surface countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The updated bath features fully tiled tub/shower combo & gorgeous tiled accent wall. All three bedrooms are on the main floor, have newer flooring and nice natural light. The feature wall in the living room is tiled floor to ceiling behind the fireplace and has space above the mantel to mount a television. There are sliders from the dining space to the rear patio and fully fenced yard. The lower level is finished as a family room with a bonus space perfect for home office, or studio and a large storage area with laundry. Centrally located close to Devonshire Park, and Irv Warren Gold Course, not far from shopping, just a six minute drive to hwy 218, and 10 minute drive to hwy 20.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,900
