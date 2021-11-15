3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,900

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this updated home in a mature Waterloo neighborhood! You'll love how the kitchen opens up to the dining room and then two large living room options. The main level also includes two good size bedrooms and a nice bathroom. Upstairs there is a large dormer room. Updates include new siding and windows, new flooring throughout, new driveway, new paint, and a new garage roof and gutters! There are so many updates, there's not much left to except move in and enjoy. Schedule your showing today!