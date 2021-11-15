 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $174,900

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this updated home in a mature Waterloo neighborhood! You'll love how the kitchen opens up to the dining room and then two large living room options. The main level also includes two good size bedrooms and a nice bathroom. Upstairs there is a large dormer room. Updates include new siding and windows, new flooring throughout, new driveway, new paint, and a new garage roof and gutters! There are so many updates, there's not much left to except move in and enjoy. Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News