Character combined with updated convenience in this charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. Features include large living room with hardwood floors, built-ins and electric fireplace, formal dining as well as eat-in kitchen. Finished dormer with master suite. Lower level offers family room with bar, 3/4 bath, and laundry room. Convenient West Waterloo location!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
