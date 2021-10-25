This perfectly located one and half story home has so much to offer! As you step inside, you will be surprised by the spacious living room and formal dining room! The dining room flows into the kitchen with eat in space as well. Also on the main floor, you will find a large bedroom and half bath. Continuing upstairs, you will discover the sizable primary bedroom, plus an additional bedroom and an oversized full bath! You'll love the space in the large dormer, perfect for a den, office space, or nursery! As you move to the lower level, you will find a finished family room, workbench, and tons of storage space, plus an egress window already in place! On the exterior of the home, you will find a one stall detached garage with the concrete for a second stall already poured, an extra storage shed, and fenced in yard as well. There is also keyless entry to the back door, beautiful lilac bushes planted along the fence line, and a quiet outdoor sitting space to enjoy! Recent updates include new trim along the windows in 2019, a new garage door and downspouts in 2021, and all new electrical entrance cable, meter socket, and breaker box to be installed very soon. Window treatments and smart lighting/motion detectors are also included throughout the home, along with the projector and projection screen in the lower level. Contact your local real estate agent and schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
