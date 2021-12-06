 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900

Room to Roam! This awesome home situated on a half acre lot is sure to please. From its multiple living spaces to its great entertaining areas, this home is a must see! Entering the home, you are greeted with the nice open living room which flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is bright and airy and features views to the backyard, ample cabinetry and counter space plus stainless steel appliances. You will appreciate the dining space that offers access to the rear deck for added convenience and outdoor seating. Heading upstairs, where there is a large full bathroom with great storage as well as two spacious bedrooms including the master. The living space continues in the lower level offering a family room with a bar which is a great entertaining space. There is also a 3rd bedroom that is currently used as an office as well as a 3/4 bathroom plus a ton of storage space and laundry area. You will love the exterior spaces as this home features a three stall garage, an expansive fenced-in yard (100'x 250') and mature trees offering lots of privacy. Don't miss the chance to live in this wonderful home with an acreage feel! Call for a showing today! All measurements approximate.

