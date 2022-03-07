This ranch style home is nicely updated! The kitchen and bathroom have been renovated, as well as newer flooring throughout, and some newer windows. The kitchen features tiled backsplash, solid surface countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The updated bath features fully tiled tub/shower combo & gorgeous tiled accent wall. All three bedrooms are on the main floor, have newer flooring and nice natural light. The feature wall in the living room is tiled floor to ceiling behind the fireplace and has space above the mantel to mount a television. There are sliders from the dining space to the rear patio and fully fenced yard. The lower level is finished as a family room with a bonus space perfect for home office, or studio and a large storage area with laundry. Centrally located close to Devonshire Park, and Irv Warren Gold Course, not far from shopping, just a six minute drive to hwy 218, and 10 minute drive to hwy 20.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — Keyon Christian Roby stood quietly as he heard the decision that will send him to prison for life for killing a Cedar Falls man in …
WATERLOO — It was supposed to be an easy job, Marquas Gafeney said.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man sought on weapons charges in a 2021 fatal shooting has been returned to Iowa.
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo car wash.
The defense urged jurors to find Roby not guilty of murder in the slaying
The victim pulled the knife from his stomach and threw it on the ground
Waterloo Fire Rescue shuttled 88 passengers to airport terminal using school buses during three-hour operation as storm system passed through the Cedar Valley.
WATERLOO — On Tuesday, Donna O’Brien welcomed every customer into Bambinos with a warm, cheerful “Ciao!” It was the grand opening for the new …
$2 per hour raise this year funded by federal ESSER money while further increases planned in the future.
The Wahawks conclude their season 23-3 with the third state runner-up trophy in program history.