3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $168,500

Brimming with appeal! This charming brick beauty is located in a desirable neighborhood and features great curb appeal, tons of character and so much warmth throughout. Pride of ownership is evident upon entering the home where you are greeted with a wonderful enclosed porch with lots of natural light, making it the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee. The spacious living room boasts original woodwork, custom built-ins and wood burning fireplace that anchors the space. Conveniently connected to the living room is an office/library plus a beautiful formal dining room that flows into the kitchen offering ample cabinetry and counter space, an eat-in dining area plus an amazing 3 season porch with wall to wall windows, vaulted ceiling and great views of the backyard. Finishing the main floor are 2 spacious bedrooms and a lovely bathroom with tons of storage. The upper level offers a 3rd bedroom plus a connected room that could be another walk through bedroom, a huge closet or a playroom. Head to the walk-out lower level where you will find a partially finished rec. room with high ceilings, lots of storage space and a double deep tuck under garage. The exterior offers a variety of flowering and privacy trees, a storage shed, a garden area and an additional parcel of land for tons of green space or the most perfect location to build a brand new garage if that is what you are after. With over 1800 finished square feet, there is so much more than meets the eye! Call for a private showing and end your home search today!