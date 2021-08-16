Nicely located three bedroom, three bath home with family room addition and upper level master suite. Open concept with many windows looking out to Brynes Park right across the street. Formal dining room with fireplace, which could be another sitting area. Lower level laundry with exercise room and non-conforming bedroom with another 3/4 bath. Maintenance free siding and newer A/C. Priced to sell.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $168,500
