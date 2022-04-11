 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $168,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $168,000

This property is in a "Delayed Showing status" the first time a showing may occur is April 16, 2022. Well located 3 bedroom ranch. Comfortable floorplan with spacious living room, dine in kitchen, hardwood flooring and large open lower level with loads of potential for extra living spaces.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News