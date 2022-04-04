 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $164,900

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with neutral paint colors throughout. Improvements include new flooring, wall texture, paint, trim, lighting, fixtures and fencing. 1040 sq. ft. of finished living space with plenty of opportunity to add finished space in the basement. Home is located on a double lot in a quiet neighborhood.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News