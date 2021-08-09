Sharp Condo here! This Condo is move in Ready! Many updates and lots of love and care from the current owners makes this Condo Special! You wont want to miss it if your in the market for a Condo, so get your showing scheduled before they fill up! All the layouts in these are the same but each condo has differnet finishes and special touches from the owners! Here you have a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with a finished basement that has a nice family/theatre room for you to netflix and chill! Dont forget the double stall gargage! and the great location near all the shopping and restuarants as well!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $157,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Derrius Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head.
- Updated
A judge has found a Cedar Falls man guilty of sexually abusing a boy over several years.
- Updated
Police are investigating two reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
An early morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls towing company.
Doctors found several bruises on the baby’s face and chest and two fracture ribs that were in the process of healing
- Updated
The state board voted 6-1 Thursday to uphold the decision made by the Hudson Board of Education in May expelling the student for the next year.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”
- Updated
OTTUMWA — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin shot Groves in the face at the end of a drawn-out argument