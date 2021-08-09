3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $157,500

Sharp Condo here! This Condo is move in Ready! Many updates and lots of love and care from the current owners makes this Condo Special! You wont want to miss it if your in the market for a Condo, so get your showing scheduled before they fill up! All the layouts in these are the same but each condo has differnet finishes and special touches from the owners! Here you have a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with a finished basement that has a nice family/theatre room for you to netflix and chill! Dont forget the double stall gargage! and the great location near all the shopping and restuarants as well!