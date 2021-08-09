 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $157,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $157,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $157,500

Sharp Condo here! This Condo is move in Ready! Many updates and lots of love and care from the current owners makes this Condo Special! You wont want to miss it if your in the market for a Condo, so get your showing scheduled before they fill up! All the layouts in these are the same but each condo has differnet finishes and special touches from the owners! Here you have a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with a finished basement that has a nice family/theatre room for you to netflix and chill! Dont forget the double stall gargage! and the great location near all the shopping and restuarants as well!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News