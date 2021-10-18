 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $154,500

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you! This property offers 1,456 square feet of living space and a lot size of 8,250 square feet. Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard with patio space, perfect for family gatherings! The basement provides partial finish, and potential for a 4th non conforming bedroom. Schedule a showing today to see what awaits your next move! *First floor bath will be completed prior to close*

