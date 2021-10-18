Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you! This property offers 1,456 square feet of living space and a lot size of 8,250 square feet. Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard with patio space, perfect for family gatherings! The basement provides partial finish, and potential for a 4th non conforming bedroom. Schedule a showing today to see what awaits your next move! *First floor bath will be completed prior to close*
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $154,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.
A Janesville man who was caught with 1.6 kilograms of meth and guns in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.