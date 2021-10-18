 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $153,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $153,900

You will love this well maintained ONE OWNER home in a convenient location!! Upon entry you will find yourself in the living room with a large window that lets in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has great cabinetry space, appliances and a nice sized dining area. The main floor has three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is where you will find another great living space that is great for entertaining. This home also features a large detached garage and a wonderful 3 season sunroom that overlooks the back lawn. Look Today!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News