You will love this well maintained ONE OWNER home in a convenient location!! Upon entry you will find yourself in the living room with a large window that lets in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has great cabinetry space, appliances and a nice sized dining area. The main floor has three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is where you will find another great living space that is great for entertaining. This home also features a large detached garage and a wonderful 3 season sunroom that overlooks the back lawn. Look Today!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $153,900
