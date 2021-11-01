Nothing to do but MOVE IN! You will love this three bedroom, two bath home with newer mechanicals,roof,plumbing and updated electrical. The kitchen is galley style and has great cabinetry space and all essential appliances.The main level also has two good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Ther upper level is where you will find a loft style bedroom with multiple closet spaces and a great flex space that works as an office or craft area. Head to the lower level to see that there is a nice finished space perfect for a family room as well as a 3/4bath with a great tiled shower! This home also features a detached garage and a nice size backyard. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900
